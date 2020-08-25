Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Former French Open champion Ostapenko opts out of US Open

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the latest player to withdraw from the U.S. Open, organisers of the tennis Grand Slam confirmed on Monday. Top-ranked Ash Barty, world number two Simona Halep, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic have all decided to skip the event in New York.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:54 IST
Tennis-Former French Open champion Ostapenko opts out of US Open

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the latest player to withdraw from the U.S. Open, organisers of the tennis Grand Slam confirmed on Monday. The 23-year-old, who won her only major in 2017 at Roland Garros but has slipped to No. 42 in the world rankings, last played on the WTA Tour in February at the Qatar Open where she reached the last 16.

Six of the world's top 10 women have already withdrawn from the U.S. Open, which begins next week and will be played in a 'bio-secure bubble' to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Top-ranked Ash Barty, world number two Simona Halep, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic have all decided to skip the event in New York.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Military's top cyber official defends more aggressive stance

The U.S. militarys top cyber official is defending the governments shift toward a more aggressive strategy in cyberspace, saying the mission has evolved over the last decade from a reactive and defensive posture to keep pace with sophistica...

Urban Company announces USD 5 mn-ESOP sale programme

Home services marketplace Urban Company formerly UrbanClap on Tuesday announced an employee stock sale programme - its third and largest to date - worth USD 5 million Rs 37.5 crore. Under the latest programme, more than 180 employees would ...

FOREX-Dollar slips, trade-related currencies rise on successful US-China phone call

The U.S. dollar fell and the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan rose after the United States and China both hailed a phone call between their senior trade officials as a success. That reaffirmed investors faith that even as diplomatic ties ...

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC.

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020