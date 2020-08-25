Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naresh Kumar 'well deserved' for Dronacharya Award: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met former tennis player Naresh Kumar, who is set to receive Dronacharya Award (lifetime category), and said the former Davis Cup captain is a "well deserved" recipient of the accolade.

ANI | West Bengal | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:08 IST
Naresh Kumar 'well deserved' for Dronacharya Award: Jagdeep Dhankhar
Naresh Kumar is among the eight names recommended for this year's Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category. (Photo/ Jagdeep Dhankhar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met former tennis player Naresh Kumar, who is set to receive Dronacharya Award (lifetime category), and said the former Davis Cup captain is a "well deserved" recipient of the accolade. "At Raj Bhawan with the legend Former Davis Cup Captain Doyen of Indian Tennis Naresh Kumar ji and his gracious wife Sunita ji. A well deserved DRONACHARYA AWARD -Life Time Category to an all-time great," Dhankhar tweeted.

Kumar is among the eight names recommended for this year's Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category. On the other hand, five coaches will be conferred with the Dronacharya Award in the regular category. National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI expects inflation to firm up further in coming months

Countrys headline inflation is expected to firm up further in the coming months largely due to disruptions in food and manufactured items supply chains, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report for 2019-20 released on Tuesday. Th...

AstraZeneca begins COVID-19 dual-use antibody drug trial in UK

UK-headquartered biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Tuesday announced the start of clinical trials for an antibody drug which offers dual hope to treat and prevent COVID-19. The drug known as AZD7442 has the potential to be given as a p...

"Contractual Jobs" Portal to Help Job Seekers and Employers Overcome Difficult COVID-19 Times

New Delhi India, Aug 25 ANINewsVoir It has been seven months since India reported its first case of COVID-19 in Kerala, and as of August 12, the number of total cases in India has reached over 2.27 million. Trepidation and recession caused ...

Soccer-Marseille announce three new suspected cases of COVID-19

French outfit Olympique de Marseille have detected three new suspected cases of COVID-19 among the clubs staff, the Ligue 1 team announced on Tuesday. Marseille were set to play the 2020-21 season curtain-raiser against St Etienne last Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020