CSA appoints Lucy Davey as Acting Head of Communications, Media

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lucy Davey as Acting Head of Communications and Media. She will assume her new role with immediate effect and this decision has been taken in the wake of recent movements in the organisation's personnel, with Kugandrie Govender and Thamsanqa Mthembu moving to caretake in other critical areas of the business, namely Acting CEO and Acting Chief Commercial Officer respectively.

"It' s a huge opportunity. I am looking forward to leading our dynamic media and communications team and continuing the standard of operations set out by our team," commented Davey in an official release issued by CSA. These recent assignments form part of the much-needed organisational adjustments and are geared towards ensuring the renewal of CSA and the revitalisation of cricket in South Africa.

Last week, CSA had appointed Kugandrie Govender as acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. This came after the resignation of its former acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul, who resigned on Tuesday. On August 17, Chris Nenzani had resigned as the president of the Members' Council and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CSA.

"Nenzani has led CSA with dedication and astutely since 2013. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance, and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population," CSA had said in an official statement. "On behalf of Cricket South Africa's Members' Council and the Board of Directors, we thank Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket," it added. (ANI)