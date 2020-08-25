Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA appoints Lucy Davey as Acting Head of Communications, Media

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lucy Davey as Acting Head of Communications and Media.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:16 IST
CSA appoints Lucy Davey as Acting Head of Communications, Media
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lucy Davey as Acting Head of Communications and Media. She will assume her new role with immediate effect and this decision has been taken in the wake of recent movements in the organisation's personnel, with Kugandrie Govender and Thamsanqa Mthembu moving to caretake in other critical areas of the business, namely Acting CEO and Acting Chief Commercial Officer respectively.

"It' s a huge opportunity. I am looking forward to leading our dynamic media and communications team and continuing the standard of operations set out by our team," commented Davey in an official release issued by CSA. These recent assignments form part of the much-needed organisational adjustments and are geared towards ensuring the renewal of CSA and the revitalisation of cricket in South Africa.

Last week, CSA had appointed Kugandrie Govender as acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. This came after the resignation of its former acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul, who resigned on Tuesday. On August 17, Chris Nenzani had resigned as the president of the Members' Council and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CSA.

"Nenzani has led CSA with dedication and astutely since 2013. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance, and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population," CSA had said in an official statement. "On behalf of Cricket South Africa's Members' Council and the Board of Directors, we thank Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in Delhi for occupying vacant land with forged papers

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after occupying their vacant land using forged documents, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Abhay Veer Batra, a resident of Hari Nagar, was previously involved in 17...

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in J&K.

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief&#160;Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in JK....

Public procurement: DPIIT releases registration format for bidders from neighbouring countries

The commerce and industry ministry has come out with a registration format for bidders from nations sharing a land border with India who want to participate in the countrys public procurement process. On July 23, the government had mandat...

Thailand approves new warrant against Red Bull heir over hit-and-run case

A Thai court on Tuesday issued a new arrest warrant for the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune over his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2012, police said.Vorayuth Yoovidhya was accused of crashing his Ferrari i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020