Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day: Ben Stokes played one of the memorable Test knocks in Ashes

It was on August 25, 2019, when England all-rounder Ben Stokes played a match-winning knock in the Ashes series against Australia to take his side to an improbable win.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:16 IST
On this day: Ben Stokes played one of the memorable Test knocks in Ashes
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on August 25, 2019, when England all-rounder Ben Stokes played a match-winning knock in the Ashes series against Australia to take his side to an improbable win. While chasing 359, Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs to guide England to a one-wicket win over Australia.

Stokes had come out to bat at 141/3 in the fourth innings and England was left at 286/9 at one stage. The side required 73 runs more for the win, but Stokes found support in number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo went on to form an unbeaten stand of 76 runs.

The left-handed batsman changed gears and went on to play attacking shots to take England over the line. Leach kept on defending the balls and he remained unbeaten on 1.

In this particular match, England had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia was bowled out for 179 as Jofra Archer scalped six wickets. However, the visitors, staged a remarkable comeback as they bundled out England for just 67, gaining a lead of 117 runs.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood scalped five wickets. In the second innings, the visitors were bundled out for 246, giving England a target of 359 runs.

From there, Ben Stokes played one of the most memorable knocks to guide England to a famous victory. The 2019 Ashes was ended in a 2-2 draw, but Australia managed to regain the urn as they had won the series which was played in Australia earlier.

Stokes is currently the number one ranked Test all-rounder in the world.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in Delhi for occupying vacant land with forged papers

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after occupying their vacant land using forged documents, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Abhay Veer Batra, a resident of Hari Nagar, was previously involved in 17...

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in J&K.

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief&#160;Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in JK....

Public procurement: DPIIT releases registration format for bidders from neighbouring countries

The commerce and industry ministry has come out with a registration format for bidders from nations sharing a land border with India who want to participate in the countrys public procurement process. On July 23, the government had mandat...

Thailand approves new warrant against Red Bull heir over hit-and-run case

A Thai court on Tuesday issued a new arrest warrant for the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune over his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2012, police said.Vorayuth Yoovidhya was accused of crashing his Ferrari i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020