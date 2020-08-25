The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Day 5 report of third Test between England and Pakistan. STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-IOA-MINISTRY Ministry, IOA set to challenge HC order on grant of recognition to NSFs in SC New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday said they have decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge a Delhi High Court order which prohibits the ministry from taking any decision on grant of recognition to national federations.

SPO-CRI-IPL-NADA Dope-testing at IPL: 3 NADA officials, 6 DCOs to be in UAE; target of 50 tests New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Three high-ranking National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials, along with six empanelled Dope Control Officers (DCOs), will be travelling to the UAE for sample collection during this year's Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19. SPO-HOCK-SAI-JOHN SAI accepts David John's resignation as Hockey India's High Performance Director New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said it has accepted Australian David John's resignation as the High Performance Director of Hockey India.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHUL I just have to go out and carry out Anil bhai's plans: KL Rahul Dubai, Aug 25 (PTI) K L Rahul expects head coach Anil Kumble to do bulk of the planning, which he feels will help him immensely in his debut as captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, beginning in UAE on September 19. SPO-JUDO-NADA Judoka Deepanshu Balayan handed 22-month suspension by NADA New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Indian judoka Deepanshu Balayan has been handed a 22-month suspension by NADA's Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) for consumption of prohibited substance Furosemide, which is a diuretic medicine.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-PONTING I had interesting chat with Ponting, will reveal contents next week: Ashwin Dubai, Aug 25 (PTI) India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he has spoken to his IPL coach Ricky Ponting on the contentious issue of running out batsmen who back up too far at the non-striker's end but will reveal the contents of the telephonic conversation only next week. SPO-CRI-POPE Ollie Pope to undergo shoulder scan Southampton, Aug 25 (PTI) England batsman Ollie Pope is set to undergo a scan on his left shoulder, which he hurt while fielding on day four of the final Test against Pakistan here.

SPO-CRI-SILVERWOOD-ANDERSON Anderson is an inspiration, Silverwood lauds the pacer as he steps closer to 600 Test wickets Southampton, Aug 25 (PTI) England head coach Chris Silverwood says experienced pacer James Anderson, who is standing on the cusp of a historic 600th wicket, is constantly lending a helping hand to other bowlers in the team and is an "inspiration" for everyone. SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-HARRIS IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals appoint Ryan Harris as new bowling coach Dubai, Aug 25 (PTI) IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday named former Australian pacer Ryan Harris as their bowling coach ahead of the upcoming edition starting September 19 in the UAE.

SPO-SWIM-CAMP Khade awaits leave approval, could miss swimming camp in Dubai New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade could miss the two-month training camp organised by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for its Olympic hopefuls as he still awaits permission to leave from his employer, the Maharashtra government..