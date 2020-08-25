Soccer-Australia-born Dykes gets first call-up for Scotland

Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes was called up to the Scotland squad for the first time by manager Steve Clarke on Tuesday for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and the Czech Republic. Dykes, 24, who was born on the Gold Coast in Queensland, signed for Championship side Queens Park Rangers earlier this month after scoring 11 goals in 28 appearances for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership over the last 18 months.

"If he plays as a lone striker, Lyndon's a good worker, he occupies the central defenders and hopefully that would bring into play the attacking midfielders," Clarke said. "I hope we bring his talent, his enthusiasm and his ability to bring others into the game. He's got an eye for goal as well."

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is on loan at Livingston from Rangers, is the other newcomer in Clarke's 24-man squad, which also includes Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney. Former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, currently a free agent, was left out due to a lack of fitness, while U.S.-based players Johnny Russell and Lewis Morgan were not selected due to the quarantine rules in place because of the novel coronavirus.

Scotland kick off their Nations League campaign against Israel at Hampden Park on Sept. 4 before travelling to the Czech Republic for their second qualifier on Sept. 7. Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Marshall, Robby McCrorie, Jon McLaughlin Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Palmer, Andrew Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay Forwards: Oliver Burke, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Oliver McBurnie, Lawrence Shankland