Reports: Cardinals make Baker highest-paid safety

The Arizona Cardinals and Budda Baker agreed to a $59 million extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in league history, according to two reports Tuesday.

The Arizona Cardinals and Budda Baker agreed to a $59 million extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in league history, according to two reports Tuesday. The four-year deal averages $14.75 million per year for the two-time Pro Bowler. Baker's agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed the deal to ESPN. NFL Network reports Baker gets $33.1 million guaranteed.

Baker was named All-Pro as a rookie while being selected to the Pro Bowl that season and last season, when he led the NFL with 104 solo tackles. Baker also had seven tackles for loss, six passes defensed and a forced fumble in 16 starts in 2019.

The Cardinals selected Baker in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Washington. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Chicago Bears Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson signed an extension in January that averages $14.6 million per year. At the time, that deal rated the former Alabama defensive back as the top-paid safety in league history.

--Field Level Media

