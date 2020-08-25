Left Menu
Development News Edition

England women to face West Indies in five-match T20I series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that their women's team will host West Indies for a five-match T20I series.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:54 IST
England women to face West Indies in five-match T20I series
ECB logo . Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that their women's team will host West Indies for a five-match T20I series. All the five matches will be played at the Incora County Ground, Derby in September.

The five-match series will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. It will replace scheduled series against India and South Africa after both teams were unavailable to travel due to COVID-19. The first match of the series will be played on September 21, while the final match will be held on September 30.

"Protecting the momentum of the women's game was one of our four stated aims right at the beginning of the pandemic in March and I'm delighted that, despite the enormous difficulties that COVID-19 has created, we'll see England Women in action this summer," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said in an official statement. "It has been critical to us that our efforts to deliver bio-secure standards and support visiting opponents have been equal to those that have so successfully delivered in the England Men's series. We are immensely grateful to the team at Derby who has supported this ambition throughout the summer with testing and now," he added.

The confirmation of the schedule has necessitated a change in date for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final, which will now be played on Sunday 27 September. England currently have 24 players in their training group, all 24 will be available for the first two rounds of Rachael Heyhoe Flint fixtures on Saturday 29 August and Monday 31 August.

The squad will be reduced ahead of the series itself, leaving those not selected to return to their regional teams for the final round of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the final. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DCW rescues woman who was chained, beaten by husband

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW on Tuesday rescued a 32-year-old woman who was chained and tortured at her home by her husband in Trilokpuri area of Delhi. SCW informed about the move on Twitter and wrote, Delhi Women Commission rescued ...

Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Bengal, Maha, Jharkhand CMs for collective stand on better compensation to states in Aug 27 GST meeting: Sources.

Sonia Gandhi reaches out to Bengal, Maha, Jharkhand CMs for collective stand on better compensation to states in Aug 27 GST meeting Sources....

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

UAE, Israel defence ministers hold first-ever phone call, herald security cooperation

The UAE and Israeli defence ministers on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries agreement to normalise ties, officials said, heralding possible security cooperation. The conversation between Mohammed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020