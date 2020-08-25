Left Menu
FACTBOX-Cricket-England's leading test wicket-taker James Anderson

* Had New Zealand's Peter Fulton caught at second slip by Graeme Swann in 2013 to become only the fourth Englishman to reach the milestone of 300 test wickets. * Became England's highest wicket taker in his 100th test, claiming his 384th victim against West Indies in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:17 IST
Following is a factbox on England's leading test wicket-taker James Anderson, who became the first pace bowler to claim 600 victims in the game's longest format. Born: July 30, 1982 in Burnley, Lancashire

Major teams: England, Auckland, Lancashire * Made his test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's in May 2003, having broken into the one-day international team the previous year.

* Took his 100th test wicket by dismissing South Africa's Jacques Kallis in 2008 and his 200th by removing Australia's Peter Siddle in the 2010-11 Ashes series. * Had New Zealand's Peter Fulton caught at second slip by Graeme Swann in 2013 to become only the fourth Englishman to reach the milestone of 300 test wickets.

* Became England's highest wicket taker in his 100th test, claiming his 384th victim against West Indies in 2015. Surpassed Ian Botham's haul of 383 when he had Denesh Ramdin caught by Alastair Cook at first slip. * Claimed his 400th test wicket when he had New Zealand's Martin Guptill caught at slip by Ian Bell later that year.

* Became only the sixth bowler to take 500 test wickets when he ripped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite's middle stump out of the ground with an inswinger in 2017. Stuart Broad has since joined the list of bowlers with 500 or more victims. * Took his 564th wicket in 2018 to overtake Australia's Glenn McGrath to become the leading fast bowler in test history.

* Claimed his 28th five-wicket haul against South Africa in January to move past Botham on the all-time list of test five-fors in an England jersey. * After a frustrating start to the summer, during which he had to dismiss talk of retirement, Anderson claimed his 600th test wicket by dismissing Pakistan's Azhar Ali on Tuesday. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

