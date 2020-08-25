Left Menu
Reports: Leafs trading RW Kapanen to Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trading right wing Kasperi Kapanen back to the Pittsburgh Penguins, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Kapanen has played in 202 games, all for Toronto, and has 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) and 55 penalty minutes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are trading right wing Kasperi Kapanen back to the Pittsburgh Penguins, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. There was no immediate word on others involved in the deal, first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Kapanen, 24, was Pittsburgh's first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2014 draft and was traded to Toronto in 2015 in the deal that sent forward Phil Kessel to the Penguins. Kapanen tallied 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 69 games with the Maple Leafs in 2019-20.

The Finnish forward set career highs across the board with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games in 2018-19. Kapanen has played in 202 games, all for Toronto, and has 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) and 55 penalty minutes. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 25 postseason contests.

