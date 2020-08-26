Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers' Lillard out of Game 5 with knee sprain

He guided the team to a 6-2 record to close out the regular season in the NBA bubble as the Blazers earned a spot in a play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored just 11 points in 27 minutes of Game 4 before the injury occurred. "Not good," Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 03:21 IST
Blazers' Lillard out of Game 5 with knee sprain
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram / damianlillard

Damian Lillard is out of Game 5 on Wednesday with a right knee sprain, deepening the blow to the Portland Trail Blazers, who face a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lillard left Monday's Game 4 against the Lakers in the third quarter. He missed the remainder of the game. His status for Game 5 was announced Tuesday afternoon after a pair of MRIs confirmed the injury.

The dynamic scorer has been the heart and soul of the Trail Blazers since the NBA's restart late last month. He guided the team to a 6-2 record to close out the regular season in the NBA bubble as the Blazers earned a spot in a play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Portland advanced into the first round with a 126-122 victory as Lillard scored 31 points with 10 assists.

He averaged 37.6 points per game over the final eight regular-season contests, digging even deeper over the final three must-win games, scoring 51.3 points per contest, including a 61-point game Aug. 11 against the Dallas Mavericks. He finished the season scoring 30.0 points with 8.0 rebounds. In four games of the first-round series he has been held to 24.3 points per game. He has a pair of 34-point games, including one in Portland's Game 1 victory. He scored just 11 points in 27 minutes of Game 4 before the injury occurred.

"Not good," Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters after falling behind 3-1 in the series. "It's a tough position against a good team. We'll regroup, it's one game at a time, you can break out all the cliches. But we know what we're up against when you're down to a good team 3-1. So we've got to battle." Lillard's injury occured on a drive to the basket with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter after an awkward plant of his leg. He was also playing after he dislocated his left index finger in Game 2.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Land of Opportunity: Second day of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.The foll...

Cycling-BORA-Hansgrohe boss raises COVID-19 testing fears after false positive

The manager of German cycling team BORA-Hansgrohe has raised concern about COVID-19 testing ahead of the Tour de France after pulling his team out of the Bretagne Classic on Tuesday because of a false positive. BORA-Hansgrohe withdrew all o...

German coalition agrees to extend coronavirus relief for economy

German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Europes biggest economy, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.The German economy con...

North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for prevention efforts against the novel coronavirus and a typhoon, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday. An enlarged meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party took place amid a pandemic that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020