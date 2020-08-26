Blazers' Lillard out of Game 5 with knee sprain

Damian Lillard is out of Game 5 on Wednesday with a right knee sprain, deepening the blow to the Portland Trail Blazers, who face a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lillard left Monday's Game 4 against the Lakers in the third quarter. He missed the remainder of the game. His status for Game 5 was announced Tuesday afternoon after a pair of MRIs confirmed the injury.

The dynamic scorer has been the heart and soul of the Trail Blazers since the NBA's restart late last month. He guided the team to a 6-2 record to close out the regular season in the NBA bubble as the Blazers earned a spot in a play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Portland advanced into the first round with a 126-122 victory as Lillard scored 31 points with 10 assists.

He averaged 37.6 points per game over the final eight regular-season contests, digging even deeper over the final three must-win games, scoring 51.3 points per contest, including a 61-point game Aug. 11 against the Dallas Mavericks. He finished the season scoring 30.0 points with 8.0 rebounds. In four games of the first-round series he has been held to 24.3 points per game. He has a pair of 34-point games, including one in Portland's Game 1 victory. He scored just 11 points in 27 minutes of Game 4 before the injury occurred.

"Not good," Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters after falling behind 3-1 in the series. "It's a tough position against a good team. We'll regroup, it's one game at a time, you can break out all the cliches. But we know what we're up against when you're down to a good team 3-1. So we've got to battle." Lillard's injury occured on a drive to the basket with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter after an awkward plant of his leg. He was also playing after he dislocated his left index finger in Game 2.