Cubs reinstate Quintana, Chatwood from IL

The Chicago Cubs received a healthy dose of experienced pitching help Tuesday as both left-hander Jose Quintana and right-hander Tyler Chatwood were activated from the injured list. Quintana has not pitched all season after he injured his left hand while washing dishes during the MLB shutdown. He underwent thumb surgery in July to repair a lacerated nerve.

Chatwood (2-1, 5.40) got off to a fast start with a pair of dominating victories before he was roughed up by the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 6 when he gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings. He was later diagnosed with a back strain. Quintana, who has made just four relief appearances over his eight-year career, is expected to be used out of the bullpen at the outset. The club reportedly will try to build him up into a starting role over the final month-plus of the regular season.

Quintana, 31, is 83-77 over his career with the Chicago White Sox and Cubs, posting a 3.72 ERA. He made three relief appearances in his rookie season of 2012 and then one more last season with the Cubs. "I know it took me a little time, but now I feel ready to do my job," Quintana told reporters Tuesday. "And right now, whatever role they ask, I'm happy to be there. I know I'll be in the bullpen. I just want to help."

Chatwood was scheduled to start Tuesday night on the road against the Detroit Tigers. The 30-year old is 51-56 over his nine-year career with a 4.40 ERA in 195 appearances (141 starts). He is 11-10 with a 4.70 ERA in three seasons with the Cubs. To make room on the active roster, the club optioned right-hander Jason Adam and outfielder Ian Miller to its alternate training site.

