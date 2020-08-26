Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic rolls past Sandgren at Western and Southern Open

Top seeded Novak Djokovic made quick work of Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, never dropping serve en route to a 6-2 6-4 win over the American to advance to the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open. The Serbian converted three of his nine break point opportunities as he extended his win-loss record to 20-0 this year. NFL: Detroit Lions walk out of practice to protest Blake shooting

The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday in protest over the police shooting of a Wisconsin Black man in the back. Players stood outside the National Football League team's headquarters in Allen Park holding signs reading: "We Won't be Silent" and "The World Can't Go On" in a show of solidarity with protesters in Kenosha, where Jacob Blake was gunned down by police. Lightning D McDonagh sidelined for Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh will not play in Game 2 against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night due to an undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old veteran left Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins midway through the third period and did not practice on Monday. Braves reinstate OF Acuna, promote P Anderson

The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the 10-day injured list and promoted right-hander Ian Anderson to make his major league debut Tuesday night. Acuna, 22, landed on the IL on Aug. 15 due to a sore left wrist. He has not played since Aug. 10. Osaka crushes Yastremska at Western and Southern Open

Naomi Osaka put on a solid serving performance to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-3 6-1 at the Southern and Western Open on Tuesday and advance to the quarter-finals, where she will face Anett Kontaveit. Osaka fired eight aces to Yastremska's zero and needed just over an hour to dispatch the 20-year-old Ukrainian. Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes and 432 points in balloting performed by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Power forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers was second (200 points, 14 first-place votes) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (187, six) finished third. MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels' Albert Pujols made history when he moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time RBIs list with 2,087. He broke a tie with Alex Rodriguez on the RBI list and settled in behind all-time leader Hank Aaron (2,297). Tokyo governor Koike says coronavirus situation improving, 2021 Games on track

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus situation in Japan's capital is improving and she's still intent on the city hosting the Olympics next year. "I think the situation is much better than before," Koike said in an interview with Reuters Television. "We will do our best to prevent coronavirus infections here in Japan and also to welcome the athletes from all over the world." Maple Leafs trade RW Kapanen to Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded right wing Kasperi Kapanen back to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs also sent forward Pontus Aberg and defenseman Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins in exchange for Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2020 draft (15th overall), forwards Evan Rodrigues and Filip Hallander and defenseman David Warsofsky. Raptors considering boycott after latest police shooting

Toronto Raptors players are considering a boycott of their upcoming series opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in the wake of another police shooting in Wisconsin. The players held a team meeting prior to Tuesday's practice to discuss their response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot in the back by police officers Sunday in Kenosha, Wis.