Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic rolls on at Western and Southern Open, Murray eliminated

Top seed Novak Djokovic made quick work of Tennys Sandgren at the Western and Southern Open on Tuesday, never dropping serve en route to a 6-2 6-4 win over the American, while big-serving Milos Raonic enjoyed a straight sets win over Andy Murray. Djokovic broke Sandgren three times to reach the quarter-finals and extended his win-loss record to 20-0 this year.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 06:59 IST
Tennis-Djokovic rolls on at Western and Southern Open, Murray eliminated

Top seed Novak Djokovic made quick work of Tennys Sandgren at the Western and Southern Open on Tuesday, never dropping serve en route to a 6-2 6-4 win over the American, while big-serving Milos Raonic enjoyed a straight sets win over Andy Murray.

Djokovic broke Sandgren three times to reach the quarter-finals and extended his win-loss record to 20-0 this year. "All in all it was just a great performance," said the Serb.

"I felt better and I played better than I did last night. Everything is going in the right direction." Sandgren's hapless plight was summed up during an exchange in the first set when he turned his back to the net to signal he had surrendered a point as Djokovic readied an overhead smash.

Djokovic's thunderbolt smash came down anyway, however, knocking the racket out of the American's hand. An apologetic Djokovic immediately held up his hand while a bemused Sandgren leaned over to pick up his racket.

Next up for Djokovic is German Jan-Lennard Struff, who outlasted David Goffin 6-4 3-6 6-4 earlier on Tuesday. Murray had an impressive win over fifth seed Alexander Zverev on Monday but never found his rhythm against Raonic.

The Canadian dominated on serve, firing 10 aces and winning almost 90% of his first-serve points, to advance to the quarter-finals 6-2 6-2 in a rain-interrupted match that marked his first win over the Briton since 2014 at Indian Wells. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev looked sharp in his stress-free 6-3 6-3 dismantling of qualifier Aljaz Bedene to reach the quarter-finals.

The Russian did not face a break point and committed just nine unforced errors in the 68-minute contest in hot and humid conditions. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated John Isner 7-6(2) 7-6(4) and Reilly Opelka beat sixth seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3 7-6(4). Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic also advanced.

The ATP Masters 1000 event is being played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No spectators are present at the event, which is the final tune-up before the U.S. Open Grand Slam, which begins on Aug. 31.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RNC speaker pulled after anti-Semitic messages

A speaker who had been scheduled to address the second night of the Republican National Convention has been pulled from the lineup after directing her Twitter followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages. Trump campaign sp...

Nirav Modi case: PNB receives Rs. 24.33 crores as first tranche of recovery from US

The central government on Tuesday said that Punjab National Bank PNB has informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA that it has received USD 3.25 million the equivalent of Rs. 24.33 crores as the first tranche of recoveries in fugitive ...

Republicans make their case for Trump, cite his leadership on economy, religious freedom

Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on their conventions second day that Trumps leadership was vital to the countrys economic future and religious freedom. ...

South Korea orders striking doctors back to work amid surge in coronavirus cases

South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020