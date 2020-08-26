White Sox's Giolito no-hits Pirates

Left Menu
Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito threw the first no-hitter of 2020, blanking the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Tuesday. Gonzalez then lined out to right field on an 0-2 pitch, with Adam Engel running a few steps to make the catch.

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito threw the first no-hitter of 2020, blanking the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Tuesday. Giolito, 26, struck out 13 and walked one. The Pirates' only baserunner came on a leadoff walk by Erik Gonzalez in the fourth inning.

In the ninth inning, Jarrod Dyson struck out and Jose Osuna fouled out. Gonzalez then lined out to right field on an 0-2 pitch, with Adam Engel running a few steps to make the catch. The no-hitter was the first for the White Sox since Philip Humber threw a perfect game in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 21, 2012.

The Pirates were held hitless since the Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer blanked them in a 6-0 result on June 20, 2015. Giolito (3-2) hadn't lasted more than seven innings in any of his previous six starts this year, but he struck out 13 Tigers in a win over Detroit on Thursday in his most recent outing.

His only three previous complete games and only two previous shutouts came last year. The White Sox scored three times in the second inning for all the runs they would need, getting RBIs from Adam Engel, Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez. James McCoy added a sacrifice fly in the third for the final run.

