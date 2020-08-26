Antonio Conte to remain Inter Milan's coach, club confirms
Inter Milan on Tuesday confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain the club's coach in the next season.ANI | Milan | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:40 IST
Inter Milan on Tuesday confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain the club's coach in the next season. The club said the decision was made after a "constructive meeting" focused on continuity and strategy.
"The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club's project," the club said in a statement. Conte witnessed a successful debut season in 2019-20 with the club.
Under him, Inter Milan finished second in Serie A and he also guided the club to the final of the Europa League, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of Sevilla. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Conte
- Inter Milan
- Europa League
- Serie A
- Sevilla
ALSO READ
Manchester United, Inter Milan advance to Europa League semi-finals
Really happy with Inter Milan's excellent performance: Conte as club progresses to Europa League semi-final
Inter Milan beats Leverkusen 2-1 to reach Europa League semi
Inter Milan doesn't consider itself as saviours of Italy: Antonio Conte
Sevilla win record sixth Europa League title after 3-2 win over Inter Milan