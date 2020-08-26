Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali says he did feel pressure when he was struggling to score runs in the lost series against England but the thought of quitting captaincy never crossed his mind.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:24 IST
Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali says he did feel pressure when he was struggling to score runs in the lost series against England but the thought of quitting captaincy never crossed his mind. Pakistan lost the three-Test series 0-1 as the final Test also ended in a draw on Tuesday after the two teams played out a draw in the second game in Southampton.

Azhar faced criticism for his run drought before scoring a hundred in the first innings of the third Test. "No, I remained focussed on this series. This consideration never entered my mind. Yes there was pressure but I was focussed on my performances," he told reporters when asked if he wanted to quit as captain during the series.

"After we lost the first Test, as captain I had to bear the pressure and criticism. But I vowed to turn it around with my performances and the amount of experience we had in our team management also helped us get over the first test defeat and move on." England won their first Test series against Pakistan since 2010. "We are disappointed at not being able to win the series. We came here to not only draw the series but to win it. We got our opportunity but missed it. Credit also goes to England; they took advantage of opportunities,” he said.

England, chasing 277 runs to win the first Test, were 117 for five before Jos Butler and Chris Woakes rallied them around and took them to an unexpected victory. Azhar conceded that when one loses a match from a strong position the the dressing room atmosphere becomes difficult for a team to rally back.

"Teams fall apart but the good thing is this didn't happen to us and we remained as a group and fought back in the next Test," he added. Azhar said he has always respected the opinion of former players and analysts and takes criticism on his chin.

"As captain only I know what is the situation on the field, what is going on in the mind of the bowlers, what the bowler is thinking, things that people sitting outside don't know. "Everyone has their opinion and I respect them but as captain you know that in certain circumstances you couldn’t have done that. But I give value to everyone’s opinion but it is true it is different for people who are on the spot and taking decisions.” "On the spot as captain you assess and take decisions according to match conditions and according to the condition and mental state of players." Azhar also conceded that he had made a slight change to his stance to get back into form in the third test but said it is never easy to leave comfort zone during a series. "When a player has runs under his belt he has a comfort level, but when the opposition has worked on you, it not easy to make changes to your technique in a series. In 2016 also I faced problems in England. But I modified my stance and it worked for me." Azhar also backed Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam.

"Asad didn’t have a good series but we will continue to back him as he had two good series previous to coming to England. Babar batted with authority in the series and I think you can't expect a batsman to score big runs all the time. Sometimes you need patience but he is an example for us." He did concede that young fast bowler, Naseem Shah needed to gain more experience and learn more as he didn't live unto expectations in the series. "He has pace and I thought he bowled against top players like Joe Root and Ben Stokes and he would have learnt and I hope he keeps on improving." PTI Corr AT AT

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian greats hail Anderson for reaching milestone 600

Indian greats Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly has hailed the massive effort of England pacer James Anderson, who has become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 600 wickets. Anderson touched the milestone on the fifth...

Police declare gathering outside Portland's City Hall a "riot", order crowd to disperse

Police in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday declared a gathering of hundreds of protesters outside City Hall as a riot, ordering the crowd to disperse or face arrest. To those on SW 4th Avenue outside of City Hall. This gathering ha...

Survivors, grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque shootings, told the white supremacist who gunned down his son that true justice awaited him in the next life and it would be more severe than p...

Telangana reports 3,018 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 3,018 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,11,688, the states health department said on Wednesday. The total COVID-19 count includes 25,685 active cases and 85,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020