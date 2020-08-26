Mohamed Elneny makes scoring return as Arsenal thrash MK Dons by 4-1

Mohamed Elneny has a goalscoring return in his first appearance back with Arsenal as the club on Tuesday defeated League One side MK Dons 4-1 in a pre-season friendly match. Elneny, who was returning from his loan spell at Besiktas, did not take much time to put Arsenal ahead of MK Dons as he netted a goal when the match was just in the fourth minute.

After six minutes, Eddie Nketiah doubled Arsenal's lead in the match. Rob Holding, in the 31st minute, scored an own goal, which brought the scoreline to 2-1. The second half witnessed the same dominant performance from Arsenal as the Mikel Arteta-led side scored two more goals after the interval. The goals came from Mark McGuinness and Reiss Nelson and it sealed a commanding victory for Arsenal.

Arsenal are currently gearing up for the Community Shield clash against Liverpool, scheduled to take place on August 29. (ANI)