Arsenal's Jordi Osei-Tutu joins Cardiff City on loan

Arsenal on Tuesday announced that Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Championship side Cardiff City on a season-long loan. "Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Championship side Cardiff City on loan for the 2020/21 season," the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old defender joined Arsenal as a scholar from Reading in summer 2015 and signed as a young professional later that year in October 2015. In June 2019, Osei-Tutu joined German second-division club VfL Bochum on a season-long loan, where he made 21 appearances and scored five times.

"We wish Jordi the best of luck for his time with Cardiff and we look forward to seeing his continued development. The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes," the statement added. (ANI)