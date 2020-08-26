Soccer-Champions Sydney to meet Melbourne City in A-League final

A-League champions Sydney FC are within reach of a record-extending fifth title after easing past Perth Glory 2-0 in a rematch of last year's Grand Final decider on Wednesday.

Early strikes from Milos Ninkovic and Adam Le Fondre, who punished goalkeeper Liam Reddy for a howling error, secured the Sky Blues a place in Sunday's championship match against first-time finalists Melbourne City. City booked their Grand Final ticket with a 2-0 win over A-League newcomers Western United, ending their home-town rivals' fairytale run in the first semi-final of the double-header at Parramatta Stadium.

A second half penalty from Golden Boot winner Jamie Maclaren put City in front before Tomoki Imai's own goal doubled their advantage as Erick Mombaerts' side finally broke through after four fruitless trips to the semi-finals.