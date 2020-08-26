Left Menu
Bengals CB Alexander arrested amid search for his father

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested Tuesday night in Florida, where he had gone to search for his missing father. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the man was reported missing Monday night. The 65-year-old Alexandre reportedly was left behind by the man he joined on the berry-picking expedition.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested Tuesday night in Florida, where he had gone to search for his missing father. He left the team after learning Jean Odney Alexandre (last name spelled differently) had gone missing while on a trip to pick berries. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the man was reported missing Monday night.

The 65-year-old Alexandre reportedly was left behind by the man he joined on the berry-picking expedition. The Bengals cornerback, 26, was charged with one count of battery. NFL Network said Wednesday morning that Alexander was arrested following an alleged confrontation with the man who allegedly deserted the player's father.

Alexander remained in custody Wednesday morning, and The Athletic reported that a bond hearing was set for the afternoon. "Mackensie was fully cooperative with the police," his attorney, Brian Pakett, told The Athletic. "His sole focus is the well-being of his father. This is a concerned son who loves his father."

The search for Alexandre was continuing Wednesday. The Bengals signed Alexander to a one-year, $4 million contract in March. He played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected the Clemson product in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 55 career games (10 starts), Alexander has 99 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed. --Field Level Media

