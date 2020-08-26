Bears RB Montgomery carted off with leg injury

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery left practice Wednesday after sustaining a groin strain, the team said. Bears coach Matt Nagy said the second-year starter is undergoing further testing. The team also disputed reports that Montgomery was carted off the field, saying he walked off on his own power.

Montgomery slipped before taking a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. He fell to the ground and got up holding his leg, apparently in serious pain, according to multiple observers. A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 25 passes for 185 yards and one score.

Chicago's thin depth chart behind the 23-year-old Montgomery includes Tarik Cohen and converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. --Field Level Media