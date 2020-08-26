Yankee Stadium becomes first health-certified venue

Yankee Stadium on Wednesday became the world's first sports and entertainment venue to meet the rigorous health and safety standards of the International WELL Building Institute. The Bronx ballpark received the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, and the designation means it is equipped to help combat COVID-19.

To earn the seal of approval, Yankee Stadium officials implemented or improved upon its air and water-quality management, cleaning and sanitation procedures, emergency preparedness programs, communication about safety protocols, and health services for employees. The rating was confirmed by third-party verifier Green Business Certification.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating program was launched in June with input from agencies including the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Working to achieve the rating "allowed us to focus and implement the most effective and efficient methods known to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission in both a workplace setting and a place where the general public will eventually gather again," said Doug Behar, the team's senior vice president of stadium operations. "Given that the WELL criteria have been informed by renowned experts and standard-making bodies in this field gives us confidence that we are taking appropriate preventative measures to support the health and safety of our players, field staff, employees -- and eventually fans."