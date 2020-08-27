Nats activate Doolittle, option struggling 3B Kieboom

The Washington Nationals activated reliever Sean Doolittle from the 10-day injured list and optioned struggling third baseman Carter Kieboom, the team announced Wednesday. Doolittle, 33, had been dealing with right knee inflammation.

Kieboom, 22, the team's heir apparent to the departed Anthony Rendon, is hitting just .200/.359/.200 in 17 games this season. He has yet to hit a home run or an extra base hit but has drawn 11 walks. He was sent to the team's alternate training site. Doolittle (0-1) is sporting a 15.00 ERA in five appearances this season. The left-hander has given up five runs and seven hits in 3.0 innings.

