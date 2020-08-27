Left Menu
Report: Snyder denies latest sexual harassment allegations

Snyder strongly denied the allegation. In a story published Wednesday by The Washington Post, former cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby said Snyder asked her at a 2004 charity event to meet his friend in the room so the two "could get to know each other better." A Post report last month said 15 women verified that a culture of sexual abuse surrounded the team.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:16 IST
In a story published Wednesday by The Washington Post, former cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby said Snyder asked her at a 2004 charity event to meet his friend in the room so the two "could get to know each other better." A Post report last month said 15 women verified that a culture of sexual abuse surrounded the team. But Scourby, among the new group of women to come forward, is the first to implicate Snyder directly.

In a lengthy statement issued by Snyder and shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the owner said he will become "more involved" in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the team but questioned the reporting and said some allegations in the story were not true. "This article is riddled with questionable and unnamed sources, decades old allegations and is not a reflection of The Washington Football Team today. I am going to work relentlessly to improve all aspects of the Washington Football team and make this an organization that sets a positive example that we can all be proud of."

He said Scourby never reported her allegations against him to the team. "We are disappointed that Ms. Scourby would speak to the newspaper but never bring any of these allegations to management's attention, particularly since she is still part of our organization as a volunteer with our cheerleaders. I want to unequivocally state that this never happened. Ms. Scourby did not report this alleged incident to anyone at the team in 2004, in her 8 years as a cheerleader, or at any time in the past 16 years."

The allegations in the original report, which span from 2006 through 2019, primarily include inappropriate sexual comments, unwelcome overtures and pressure to wear revealing clothing. On July 17, Snyder issued a statement that said the story "strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach (Ron) Rivera earlier this year."

Some of the 25 women said they decided to talk now because Snyder's response angered them. And several of them, The Post said, pointed fingers at the executive suite. "Many of the women who have come forward in recent weeks with harassment allegations pointed to former executives named in the previous Post report: Alex Santos, the recently fired pro personnel director; (Larry) Michael, the club's longtime radio voice and a senior vice president, who abruptly retired last month; Dennis Greene, former president of business operations, who left in 2018 amid allegations he had sold access to cheerleaders; and Mitch Gershman, former chief operating officer, who left in 2015," the Wednesday story read.

Santos and Gershman declined to comment to the newspaper, and Greene did not respond to requests for a comment. The latest Post report also said Michael ordered his staff to make a video for Snyder showing "lewd outtakes" from the film shoot for the team's 2008 cheerleader swimsuit calendar.

Michael denied the report, but Brad Baker, a former member of the team's broadcast staff, said it was true. "Larry said something to the effect of, 'We have a special project that we need to get done for the owner today. He needs us to get the good bits of the behind-the-scenes video from the cheerleader shoot onto a DVD for him,'" Baker said.

Snyder denied that video was made, as was another one The Post said was created in 2010. The franchise has had an offseason of upheaval.

Rivera took the reins as head coach on New Year's Day. In April, the club traded the anchor of their offensive line, disgruntled tackle Trent Williams. Snyder agreed to drop the team's controversial name, Redskins, in July, with a new name pending. That came days before The Post's initial report. Earlier this month, the team released running back Derrius Guice, a second-round draft pick in 2018, following his arrest on domestic violence-related charges. Wide receiver Cody Latimer was released on Sunday. The NFL placed Latimer on the Commissioner's Exempt List on July 27, following an incident in May in which gunshots were fired in an apartment in Colorado. Latimer was charged with felony assault in the second degree, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanors -- prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Last week, Washington named Jason Wright as the team president. --Field Level Media

