Tellez, Blue Jays thump Red Sox

Brewer, who allowed five hits and four runs with four strikeouts, walked Santiago Espinal with two out in the fourth and was replaced by Ryan Weber. Rafael Dolis pitched around a walk in the top of the seventh for Toronto.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 07:21 IST
Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and had four RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a three-run double in a five-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday night at Buffalo. Randal Grichuk added a solo homer and had two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Red Sox 11-3 as the teams have split the first two games of the three-game series.

Mitch Moreland hit a solo home run for the Red Sox. Boston's Alex Verdugo was 0-for-4 to end a 14-game hit streak. Rookie right-hander Julian Merryweather allowed one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings as Toronto's starter.

Right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (1-2) allowed one run, two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings to earn the win. Right-hander Colten Brewer (0-2) allowed Grichuk's eighth homer with one out in the first and the fifth homer this season by Tellez to lead off the bottom of the second.

Moreland hit his eighth homer with two out in the fourth against Yamaguchi as a light rain fell. Guerrero extended his hit streak to nine games with a leadoff double in the fourth and Tellez followed with his sixth homer for a 4-1 lead.

It was the second two-homer game of his career and the second against the Red Sox. Tellez has nine career homers against Boston. Brewer, who allowed five hits and four runs with four strikeouts, walked Santiago Espinal with two out in the fourth and was replaced by Ryan Weber.

Rafael Dolis pitched around a walk in the top of the seventh for Toronto. Espinal led off the bottom of the seventh with a single against Weber, took third on Cavan Biggio's single and scored on Grichuk's single. Biggio has reached base safely in 19 straight games.

Austin Brice replaced Weber with one out and walked Teoscar Hernandez to load the bases. Guerrero cleared the bases with a double down the third-base line and scored on a single by Tellez. Anthony Bass pitched a perfect eighth for Toronto and Sean Reid-Foley had a perfect ninth.

--Field Level Media

