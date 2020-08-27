Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Western and Southern Open to protest racial injustice

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka on Thursday pulled out of Western and Southern Open to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, saying that watching the continued genocide of Black people is "making me sick to my stomach".

ANI | New York | Updated: 27-08-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:01 IST
Naomi Osaka pulls out of Western and Southern Open to protest racial injustice
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka. (Photo/ Naomi Osaka Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka on Thursday pulled out of Western and Southern Open to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, saying that watching the continued genocide of Black people is "making me sick to my stomach". "Hello, as many of you are aware I was scheduled to play my semifinals match tomorrow. However, before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," Osaka said in a Twitter post.

"I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction. Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach. I'm exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I'm extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough? #JacobBlake, #BreonnaTaylor, #ElijahMcclain, #GeorgeFloyd," she added. Osaka was scheduled to play Western and Southern Open semi-final match against Elise Mertens.

Earlier, the National Basketball Association (NBA) had also announced the postponement of the Game 5 of three different series after Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game. "The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games - Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled," the NBA had said in a statement.

Announcing the decision to boycott their playoff game, Milwaukee Bucks had cited the 'horrendous' video of Blake, an African American man, being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha. "Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha... We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable," Milwaukee Bucks had said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thursday's Raptors-Celtics Game 1 still up in air

The fate of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors was uncertain less than 24 hours before the scheduled tip. The Celtics and the Raptors held a players-only meeting Tuesday nigh...

Aurangabad jail prisoners weave 2,000 sarees in Unlock phase

Prisoners of the Aurangabad Central Jail in Maharashtra have weaved 2,000 sarees since the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions began in June, a senior prison official said. The work has been undertaken on five to six old powerlooms l...

Soccer-Ajax's Blind 'feeling fine' after collapsing during game

Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is feeling fine after he collapsed during Tuesdays pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off. The 30-year-old Netherlands defender d...

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning that Democratic rival Joe Biden would set America on a path to socialism and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020