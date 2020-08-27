NHL roundup: Flyers go OT to even series with Islanders

Philippe Myers scored on a shot from the point at 2:41 of overtime as the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers drew even in their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with a 4-3 victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday afternoon in Toronto. The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday night.

Kevin Hayes scored twice and Sean Couturier added a goal and an assist as the Flyers bounced back from a 4-0 loss in Game 1. Goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves. Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Pageau's goal with 2:09 remaining in regulation completed a comeback from a three-goal deficit and forced overtime.

Lightning 7, Bruins 1 Nikita Kucherov collected one goal and three assists to lead Tampa Bay to the big victory over Boston at Toronto, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead in an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev had three-point games for the Lightning, who won on consecutive nights. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in the win. Game 4 will be Friday. After an evenly played start, the Lightning scored a pair of goals 15 seconds apart -- a franchise record. Boston's Brad Marchand gave his team life with a power-play goal 4:56 into the period, but it was all Lightning after that.

Avalanche 6, Stars 4 Nazem Kadri scored the game-winning goal in the third period and added an assist as Colorado beat Dallas at Edmonton in a wild Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz made 33 saves for the Avalanche, who cut their deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. In a game that featured two lead changes in a six-goal third period, Kadri's deflection of a point shot with 6:06 remaining in regulation proved to be the difference. Mikko Rantanen and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, with Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare adding a goal apiece. Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau, Denis Gurianov and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots.

--Field Level Media