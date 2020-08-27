Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Flyers go OT to even series with Islanders

Boston's Brad Marchand gave his team life with a power-play goal 4:56 into the period, but it was all Lightning after that. Avalanche 6, Stars 4 Nazem Kadri scored the game-winning goal in the third period and added an assist as Colorado beat Dallas at Edmonton in a wild Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Goaltender Pavel Francouz made 33 saves for the Avalanche, who cut their deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:41 IST
NHL roundup: Flyers go OT to even series with Islanders

Philippe Myers scored on a shot from the point at 2:41 of overtime as the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers drew even in their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with a 4-3 victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday afternoon in Toronto. The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday night.

Kevin Hayes scored twice and Sean Couturier added a goal and an assist as the Flyers bounced back from a 4-0 loss in Game 1. Goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves. Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Pageau's goal with 2:09 remaining in regulation completed a comeback from a three-goal deficit and forced overtime.

Lightning 7, Bruins 1 Nikita Kucherov collected one goal and three assists to lead Tampa Bay to the big victory over Boston at Toronto, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead in an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev had three-point games for the Lightning, who won on consecutive nights. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in the win. Game 4 will be Friday. After an evenly played start, the Lightning scored a pair of goals 15 seconds apart -- a franchise record. Boston's Brad Marchand gave his team life with a power-play goal 4:56 into the period, but it was all Lightning after that.

Avalanche 6, Stars 4 Nazem Kadri scored the game-winning goal in the third period and added an assist as Colorado beat Dallas at Edmonton in a wild Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz made 33 saves for the Avalanche, who cut their deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. In a game that featured two lead changes in a six-goal third period, Kadri's deflection of a point shot with 6:06 remaining in regulation proved to be the difference. Mikko Rantanen and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, with Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare adding a goal apiece. Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau, Denis Gurianov and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Rajpal elected as DLTA President for second term, Anil Khanna remains Life President

Indias Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has been elected as President of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association DLTA for a second straight four-year term. Rajpals re-election to the post was unanimous at the DLTAs Annual General Meeting AGM on Wed...

Patnaik speaks to PM over phone, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior offici...

Odisha reports 3,384 more COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 3,384 new COVID-19 cases, informed the states Information and Public Relations Department on Thursday. Among the new cases, 2,128 are under quarantine and the remaining 1,256 are local contacts.COVID-19 report for August...

Orissa HC allows 24-yr-old to live-in with same-sex companion

The Orissa High Court has allowed a same-sex couple to continue a live-in relationship, stating that human beings, irrespective of gender identities, are entitled to the full enjoyment of their rights. A division bench of Justice S K Mishra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020