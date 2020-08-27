Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Grand Final will be 'icing on the cake' for Melbourne's Glover

Tom Glover's dreams of representing Australia at the Tokyo Olympics this year were crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic but the Melbourne City goalkeeper says reaching his first A-League Grand Final is no small consolation. Man-of-the-match Glover kept a clean sheet and made a slew of fine saves in the 2-0 semi-final win against Western United on Wednesday as City booked their place in Sunday's title-decider against champions Sydney FC.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 12:34 IST
Soccer-Grand Final will be 'icing on the cake' for Melbourne's Glover
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tom Glover's dreams of representing Australia at the Tokyo Olympics this year were crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic but the Melbourne City goalkeeper says reaching his first A-League Grand Final is no small consolation.

Man-of-the-match Glover kept a clean sheet and made a slew of fine saves in the 2-0 semi-final win against Western United on Wednesday as City booked their place in Sunday's title-decider against champions Sydney FC. "Sunday would be the icing on the cake, obviously with the Olympic stuff and the national team and the season that we have had this year," the 22-year-old told reporters in a video call on Thursday.

"Making the Asian Champions League, coming second with the highest points total for the club and reaching a Grand Final ... it would be the icing on the cake." Melbourne, part of the same Abu Dhabi-controlled group as Manchester City, reached their first A-League decider after four fruitless trips to the semi-finals since joining the league as an expansion side in 2010/11.

Their repeated failures in big matches, despite classy squads and the City Football Group's backing, have saddled them with a reputation for being brittle under pressure but Erick Mombaerts' side have been anything but soft this season. They finished second in the standings at the end of the regular season despite having to play all their matches since the July restart away from Melbourne due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the city.

They held firm while A-League debutants Western United attacked relentlessly in the first half at Parramatta Stadium on Wednesday before counter-punching their way to victory. "Melbourne City teams in the past possibly in that situation could have crumbled but it just shows the character of the team," said Glover.

"At the end of the day we weathered the storm. "It was great last night to celebrate ... But at the end of the day we've still got 90 minutes to play."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National Guard activated after downtown Minneapolis unrest

The governor of Minnesota activated the National Guard on Wednesday night to help quell unrest that broke out in downtown Minneapolis following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect. We...

Kanye West sues Ohio election head to get on November ballot

Rapper Kanye West sued Ohios election chief Wednesday in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate. Wests emergency filing against Republican S...

Rajnath Singh launches DGNCC app, says will help online training of cadets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps DGNCC Mobile Training App and said that it will be useful to NCC cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 d...

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

US officials said Wednesday there has been no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting and no signs of any coordinated effort to commit widespread fraud through the vote-by-mail process, despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020