Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea claims Hockey India created posts in violation of sports code, HC seeks Centre stand

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, appearing for Khan, said these posts are not contemplated under the National Sports Code of 2011 and have been created in violation of the rules, circulars and guidelines governing functioning of the national sports federations (NSFs). The petition, filed through advocate Vanshdeep Dalmia, has also sought quashing of the appointments of Narinder Dhruv Batra and Elena Norman as 'life member' and CEO, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:47 IST
Plea claims Hockey India created posts in violation of sports code, HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre and Hockey India (HI) for their stand on a plea alleging that the sports federation has violated the national sports code by creating posts, like 'life member', 'life president' and CEO, which are not permitted under the rules. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Sports Ministry, HI and the two persons who have been appointed in the sports body as life member and CEO, seeking their stand by September 28 on the petition by a former hockey player.

Petitioner Aslam Sher Khan, who was part of the Indian team which won gold in the 1975 Hockey World Cup, has sought quashing of the articles in HI's Memorandum of Association (MOA) under which the posts of 'life member', life president' and 'CEO' with unlimited tenure and full voting rights have been created. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, appearing for Khan, said these posts are not contemplated under the National Sports Code of 2011 and have been created in violation of the rules, circulars and guidelines governing functioning of the national sports federations (NSFs).

The petition, filed through advocate Vanshdeep Dalmia, has also sought quashing of the appointments of Narinder Dhruv Batra and Elena Norman as 'life member' and CEO, respectively. Khan, in his plea, has alleged that "various acts of nepotism and favouritism" by Batra and Norman was "causing loss, financial and otherwise to the sport of hockey".

He has contended that under the sports code and the model election guidelines for NSFs, only seven office bearers and five additional members are to be elected for specific durations and the three posts created by HI are not contemplated therein. He has also contended that similar provisions relating to creation of the post of 'life member' in the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India have been quashed by the high court.

The plea has also sought directions to Batra and Norman to provide accounts of money and financial benefits received by them from HI from their time of appointment and to refund the same. It has further sought that an administrator or ad-hoc committee of eminent sports persons be appointed to administer the affairs of HI and oversee its day to day functioning, until its MOA is amended and fresh elections in accordance with the guidelines are held.

Khan has also sought a direction to the ministry to cancel affiliation of HI till its MOA is amended, appointments of Batra and Norman are terminated and fresh elections are held..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Integrity Forum to be set up in Britain to safeguard athletes

A new cross-sport Integrity Forum will be established in Britain to help tackle issues ranging from match-fixing and doping to athlete welfare, the UK Anti-Doping Agency UKAD has said. The move comes in the wake of the scandal that has rock...

LG unveils wearable air purifier with respiratory sensor, 820mAh battery

LG Electronics on Thursday announced a portable personal air purifier that looks like a regular face mask but is equipped with a battery and sensor. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as the company says, will resolve the dilemma of homema...

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, forecaster warns of 'unsurvivable' wall of water

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles 65 km inland from the sea. The National W...

Monty Panesar terms James Anderson as 'best fast bowler ever'

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised James Anderson, who recently became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets, as he termed the 38-year-old as the best fast bowler ever. James Anderson has been bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020