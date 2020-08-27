Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennaiyin FC youngsters Remi Aimol, Samik Mitra and Aman Chetri pen new multi-year contracts

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) defender Reamsochung 'Remi' Aimol (20), goalkeeper Samik Mitra (19) and forward Aman Chetri (19) have each signed new multi-year contracts on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:42 IST
Chennaiyin FC youngsters Remi Aimol, Samik Mitra and Aman Chetri pen new multi-year contracts
Chennaiyin FC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) defender Reamsochung 'Remi' Aimol (20), goalkeeper Samik Mitra (19) and forward Aman Chetri (19) have each signed new multi-year contracts on Thursday. The club also confirmed that the young-trio will be included in the 25-man CFC squad for the upcoming ISL season in Goa.

Samik and Aman are being promoted from the CFC B team to the first-team while Remi already has two senior CFC appearances to his name, one apiece in the ISL and AFC Cup. This means CFC's ISL roster will feature five developmental players (those born on or after January 1, 2000), with the trio joining forward Rahim Ali and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar who also meet the eligibility criteria. And as things stand, Chennaiyin's Indian contingent for the upcoming ISL season comprises 12 players below the age of 25, underlining the club's commitment to providing young domestic talents the platform to excel at Indian football's biggest stage.

After training with the CFC first-team prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Remi Aimol had a loan spell at AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League before returning to CFC and making his senior debut in the 3-2 AFC Cup win over Manang Marshyangdi in Nepal in June 2019. "Being a part of Chennaiyin FC has been an amazing experience. The club has helped me improve and develop immensely. I have come to think of it as a second home and I take great pleasure in continuing for the seasons to come. I am ready to take on everything and will give my 100 per cent," Remi said in a statement.

A tenacious presence between the sticks, young custodian Samik impressed for the CFC U-18s and B team before earning loan spells at Indian Arrows over the last two campaigns. "Chennaiyin have given me a great platform to grow. In my time here, I have improved in all aspects, as a player and as a human being. CFC is a second family to me. I am very happy to stay here for longer and am motivated to help bring the ISL trophy back home to Chennai where it belongs," said Samik.

A versatile forward capable of playing across the frontline, Aman has made waves at youth level for the Indian national team and Chennaiyin. Most recently Aman was part of the Indian team that won the 2019 SAFF U-18 Championship, scoring in a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka. He also featured for the Indian Arrows in the previous I-League season, on loan. "I am very happy and excited to sign a contract extension with Chennaiyin FC. Having been a part of the club for three years, I have never felt away from home. The passionate fans, management, senior team players and the support staff have always been helpful to me. I feel this is the right place for me to grow and improve. I have always dreamed about representing CFC in the ISL. So it's now time for me to work harder and give my best for the club," Aman said.

All three starlets graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy in 2017 and signed for Chennaiyin shortly after. They continued their development with the newly formed CFC B team and gained match experience in the 2nd Division I-League and other national tournaments, with Samik and Aman also featuring for the CFC U-18s in the AIFF U-18 Youth League in their first season at the club. Recently, Samik and Remi played for CFC B in the 2019 Durand Cup in Kolkata followed by the latter making his ISL debut against NorthEast United FC in February 2020.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin: Russia stands ready to offer security help to Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his Belarusian counterpart has asked him to provide security assistance to help stabilise the situation in the country if needed, adding that there is no such need yet. Belarus authoritarian presid...

CIL to pay Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of staff who die due to coronavirus

Coal India Ltd will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of employees, including those on contract, who die due to coronavirus infection. The state-owned miners board approved the proposal during its meeting earlier this month....

Cycling-Tour de France favourite Roglic says fit and ready to go

Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic said on Thursday he was ready for the Tour de France, removing any doubts about his participation in cyclings biggest event of the year following a heavy fall in his previous race.I feel fine. Im here at th...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Global COVID-19 cases topped 24 million, as per a Reuters tally, with India reporting a record daily jump of more than 75,000 infections. Even as the United States continues to report the biggest caseload, the Centers for Disease Control an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020