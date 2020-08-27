The following are the top stories at 1700 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-RAHANE Enjoy opening but open to finisher's role at No.5 or 6: Rahane New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane "enjoys opening" in the shortest format but a packed Delhi Capitals top-order could mean a potential "finisher's role" for India's Test vice-captain which he is not averse to exploring during the upcoming Indian Premier League in the UAE. SPO-AWARD-THANGAVELU-INTERVIEW The time when Khel Ratna Thangavelu worked as newspaper hawker to sustain life and dreams By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) From being a newspaper hawker to a Khel Ratna, it has been quite a ride for Paralympic gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, who still gets goosebumps thinking about the life he endured before sport changed it in more ways than one.

SPO-VIRUS-BAD-SATWIK Arjuna awardee Satwiksairaj tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Set to be conferred the Arjuna award on Saturday, Indian badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has tested positive for COVID-19 and been in home quarantine for nearly a week. SPO-CRI-BRAVO-DHONI Dhoni never panicked, always gave players belief and confidence: Dwayne Bravo Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Eulogising the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says the former India skipper had the quality to absorb pressure and handle tough match situations without panicking.

SPO-CRI-AUS-FINCH I don't think it's realistic for me to play Test cricket again: Finch Derby, Aug 27 (PTI) Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has conceded that his Test career appears over, saying it is unrealistic for him to play red ball cricket again. SPO-CRI-IPL-PONTING-ARRIVAL Delhi Capitals coach Ponting lands in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020 Dubai, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Thursday landed here and went into mandatory six-day quarantine at his hotel ahead of the 13th Indian Premier League to be held in the UAE from September 19.

SPO-CRI-CPL Dwayne Bravo creates history, Tambe makes debut as Trinbago remain unbeaten Port of Spain, Aug 27 (PTI) All-rounder Dwayne Bravo wrote his own piece of history, while Praveen Tambe became the first Indian cricketer to play in the Hero Caribbean Premier League as Trinbago Knight Riders posted their fourth straight win, beating St Lucia Zouks by six wickets via D/L method in a rain-truncated match here. SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-BRADMAN Thinking about forced break? Think about Sir Don and WW II: Tendulkar New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The COVID-19-forced break and the uncertainty it brought has turned the athletes into a worried lot but iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has an advice for them.

SPO-VIRUS-TT-ROADMAP COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. SPO-TENNIS-DLTA Rohit Rajpal elected as DLTA President for second term, Anil Khanna remains Life President New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has been elected as President of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) for a second straight four-year term.

SPO-HOCK-AKASHDEEP-AWARD Akashdeep delighted to get Arjuna award Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Acknowledging the contribution his teammates made in his and Indian hockey team's success, forward Akashdeep Singh on Thursday said he is delighted and honoured to be selected for the Arjuna award. SPO-FOOT-SUKHWINDER-PLAYERS Sukhwinder Singh is most deserving candidate for Dhyan Chand award: Former football players New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) With his calm approach, Sukhwinder Singh turned the performance of the national football team around and deserves to be conferred with the Dhyan Chand award, former India players said in one voice, hailing the contribution of ex-India head coach.