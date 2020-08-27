Left Menu
Don't think its realistic for me to play Test cricket again: Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch believes that it is not realistic for him to dream about playing Test cricket again.

Don't think its realistic for me to play Test cricket again: Aaron Finch
Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch believes that it is not realistic for him to dream about playing Test cricket again. His remark came as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning September 4.

"In terms of red-ball cricket, I don't think it's realistic to play Test cricket again. Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying. "The talent depth is really, really strong at the moment so I don't think that's an opportunity, to be honest," he added.

Finch had played five Tests during the last three months of 2018 and this run came during the one-year suspension of opening batter David Warner. The right-handed batsman had initially impressed in the UAE against Pakistan after registering scores of 62, 49, 39, 31, but later he stumbled against the Indian bowling attack in his own conditions.

In his next three Tests, he averaged only 16.16 and as a result, he was dropped for the final match of the series against India in 2018. For the upcoming limited-over series against England, Australia has named a 21-man squad.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Emirates Old Trafford. All these matches will be played behind closed doors.

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4.

