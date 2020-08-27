Soccer-Pogba left out of France squad after testing positive for COVID-19

Soccer-Pogba left out of France squad after testing positive for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:04 IST
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.
Deschamps said Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for Pogba.
France play Sweden on Sept. 5 and host Croatia three days later.
