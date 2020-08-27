Left Menu
Bryan brothers announce retirement, ends record-breaking doubles partnership

US men's doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan announced the end of their legendary record-shattering tennis career on Thursday, just days before the US Open where they made their Grand Slam debut in 1995.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:46 IST
Bryan brothers (Photo/Bob Bryan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

US men's doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan announced the end of their legendary record-shattering tennis career on Thursday, just days before the US Open where they made their Grand Slam debut in 1995. "We're most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game and gave our full effort every day. Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets. We'll miss the competition and camaraderie amongst the players. We'll also miss the excitement of gearing up for a big match and playing for the roar of the fans," said Bob Bryan of their decision to retire.

As the most accomplished team in doubles history, the Bryan brothers captured an Open Era record 119 trophies in 26-season careers, including all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s, Nitto ATP Finals (four titles) and Olympic gold medal. They also hold the all-time team records for Grand Slam titles (16 from 30 finals) and ATP Masters 1000 crowns (39 from 59 finals).

"We feel it's the right time to walk away. We've given over 20 years to the tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives. With that said, we feel very blessed to have been able to play the game of doubles for so long. We are grateful to have had the opportunities in the beginning of the year to play and say our goodbyes to the fans. Winning our final event in Delray Beach and clinching the Davis Cup tie in Honolulu are moments we'll forever remember and cherish," Mike Bryan said. The duo spent 438 total weeks and ended 10 seasons as the number one team [2003, 2005-07, 2009-2014].

Mike, who became the oldest doubles number one at age 40 on July 16, 2018, also spent the most weeks at the summit of the team game (506). Bob, who underwent hip surgery in August 2018, spent a total of 439 weeks at number one. They also helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007 and at the 2012 London Olympics won the gold medal, adding to their 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medal.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: "It's difficult to put into words what they have brought to the game, not only on the court but also off it. As flag bearers for men's doubles, they have been a model of consistency and excellence for the past 20 years, winning more matches, titles, and holding more weeks at No. 1 than any team in history." "Hugely popular wherever they have played across the globe, they've been exemplary role models and done more for the promotion of doubles than anyone could have imagined. On behalf of the ATP, I would like to thank them for everything they have done for the sport. The Tour will miss them greatly, and we wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," he added. (ANI)

