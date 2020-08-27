Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande stay top in CSL groups

Liao Junjian scored Wuhan's winner, condemning Tianjin to a fifth straight league defeat. Last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright later on Thursday before Qingdao Huanghai meet Hebei CFFC. Shijiazhuang Everbright were held to a 2-2 draw by last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan, whose goalkeeper Guo Quanbo was sent off in the first half. Brazilian Alan Carvalho scored the opener for Guoan before Muriqui found the equaliser 10 minutes later.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:45 IST
Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande stay top in CSL groups

Shanghai SIPG defeated Chongqing Lifan 3-0 in the Chinese Super League's seventh round of matches to stay top in Group B, while Group A leaders Guangzhou Evergrande were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Dalian Pro.

Goals from former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic and Wang Shenchao in the first half put Shanghai in the driver's seat before Brazilian midfielder Oscar got the third. Shanghai moved to 17 points from seven games, four clear of second-placed Beijing Guoan who have a game in hand.

Rafa Benitez's Dalian looked set to upset champions Guangzhou going into halftime with a two-goal lead, but Fabio Cannavaro's side produced a stirring second-half comeback to take a point. Wang Yaopeng put Dalian ahead before Swedish forward Sam Larsson extended their advantage.

Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho reduced the deficit in the 74th before Brazilian-born forward Fernandinho completed the comeback. Shandong Luneng eased past Guangzhou R&F 5-1 for their fourth straight win, with Graziano Pelle, Jin Jingdao, Duan Liuyu and Guo Tianyu getting on the scoresheet.

Dia Saba scored a consolation for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side, who are third-bottom with seven points. Henan Jianye played out a goalless draw with Shanghai Shenhua in a game postponed by two days due to thunderstorms in Dalian, while Jiangsu Suning and Shenzhen FC also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Wuhan Zall bounced back from a loss last week to defeat bottom side Tianjin Teda 2-1. Tianjin led through Brazilian forward Johnathan before Jean Evrard Kouassi's penalty put Wuhan back on track. Liao Junjian scored Wuhan's winner, condemning Tianjin to a fifth straight league defeat.

Last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright later on Thursday before Qingdao Huanghai meet Hebei CFFC. Shijiazhuang Everbright were held to a 2-2 draw by last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan, whose goalkeeper Guo Quanbo was sent off in the first half.

Brazilian Alan Carvalho scored the opener for Guoan before Muriqui found the equaliser 10 minutes later. Zambian defender Stoppila Sunzu put Shijiazhuang ahead in the 64th minute but striker Cedric Bakambu equalised with a penalty. Hebei China Fortune beat Qingdao Huanghai 2-1, both teams ending the game with 10 men after Romain Alessandrini and Zhang Chengdong were sent off.

Hebei earned a first-half lead thanks to an own goal from midfielder Joseph Minala. Huanghai bounced back in the second half with an equaliser from Zhu Jianrong before Bosnian Samir Memisevic scored the winner for Hebei.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Burdwan policeman dies

A policeman posted in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district died at a hospital, following which he was found to be positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. He was posted as a constable at the Burdwan police station, they said.He w...

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the worlds two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief vowing not to cede an inch in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers lives. Both ...

Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was running away and posed no imminent threat to Knoxville Police...

(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Oil not found in dead Mauritius dolphins - preliminary autopsy

The cause of death of 27 dolphins that washed up in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill remains unclear after two of the animals showed no trace of oil in their bodies, a preliminary autopsy report showed on Thursday. The preliminary re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020