Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Thiem under pressure to deliver at U.S. Open as rocky year continues

I don't really see why I should give such players money." Two months later Thiem was part of the Djokovic-organised Adria Tour, a string of charity tournaments to be played in Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia and Montenegro in front of several thousand spectators despite the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:31 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Thiem under pressure to deliver at U.S. Open as rocky year continues

Only a few months ago Austrian world number three Dominic Thiem was among the firm favourites to win the U.S. Open title but less than a week before the start of the Grand Slam in New York the 26-year-old is facing an uphill struggle.

A finalist at the Australian Open in February, pushing Novak Djokovic to five sets, this looked to be the year when Thiem would finally break his Grand Slam drought and win a major. Twice a French Open finalist as well, Thiem has long been seen as a successor to Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

But his chances of lifting the trophy have suffered consecutive blows that have left the Austrian battling to turn things around before the tournament start on Monday. Thiem first caused furore by refusing to contribute to an emergency fund for lower-ranked players left without work when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season shutdown in March.

"No tennis player is fighting to survive, even those who are much lower ranked. None of them are going to starve," Thiem, who has earned prize money of $23.8 million in his career, said in April. "There are many, many players who don't put the sport above everything else and don't live in a professional manner. I don't really see why I should give such players money."

Two months later Thiem was part of the Djokovic-organised Adria Tour, a string of charity tournaments to be played in Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia and Montenegro in front of several thousand spectators despite the pandemic. The tour was quickly called off following the second leg after Djokovic and several other players tested positive for the virus.

It turned into a major PR disaster for all involved, including Thiem, with videos showing players hugging at the net, playing basketball together and partying as thousands across the continent were dying of COVID-19. Thiem eventually apologised saying the players had acted "too euphorically".

But his return to court has been equally disappointing as the second seed in the Western & Southern Open crashed out on his first match back in straight sets to Filip Krajinovic on Monday. "It was just a horrible game for me. I could not get into the rhythm," Thiem said. "Right now it’s hard to understand, but I will think about it and I am sure I will find better answers in the next few days."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada plans voluntary COVID-19 passenger test trial -analyst note

Air Canada is planning a voluntary COVID-19 test trial for passengers arriving at the countrys largest airport to help persuade the federal government to end stringent quarantine rules that have crippled air travel, a Raymond James analyst ...

Rangers-A's game postponed, more could follow

The Oakland Athletics elected not to play the Rangers on Thursday night in Texas, choosing to boycott following the recent shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Social injustice and systemic racism have been part of the fabric of our lives ...

Pelosi, White House call on COVID-19 aid ends without a breakthrough

A telephone call on coronavirus economic relief between U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an adviser to President Donald Trump ended on Thursday with no breakthrough, and Pelosi said talks would not resume until the Trump administration a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar climb as Fed lays out new inflation strategy

A gauge of world equity markets and the dollar rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would roll out an aggressive new strategy that aims to boost employment and allow inflation to run a bit faster for longer than in the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020