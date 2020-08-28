Reports: Eagles LT Dillard (biceps) out for season

Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Andre Dillard's second NFL season reportedly is over before it began. Dillard will require season-ending surgery after sustaining a biceps injury in one-on-one drills in Thursday's practice, multiple media outlets reported.

Dillard, 24, becomes the second member of the Eagles' offensive line to suffer a significant injury prior to the start of the regular season. Three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks sustained a torn left Achilles tendon in June. Dillard, who had missed time in training camp with an unrelated shoulder injury, started four games during his rookie season after being selected by the Eagles with the 22nd overall pick in 2019.

Jordan Mailata, a former rugby player from Australia, replaced Dillard during Thursday's practice. --Field Level Media