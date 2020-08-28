Report: Magic F Gordon leaves NBA bubble

Left Menu
Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the NBA bubble near Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic reported, with his team still alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Gordon, 24, averaged 14.4 points with 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 62 games this season.

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the NBA bubble near Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic reported, with his team still alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Gordon has not played since Aug. 5 because of a left hamstring injury. The report indicated that the injury, as well as the social justice movement happening all around sports, led to his departure.

As of Tuesday, Gordon still was not able to run at top speed and it was speculated that his season could be over anyway. The Magic trail 3-1 in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wednesday's Game 5 in the series was boycotted by both teams, the first postponement in a string of them across the NBA and MLB as teams reacted to the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin.

The NBA playoffs are expected to resume this weekend, per reports. Gordon, 24, averaged 14.4 points with 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 62 games this season. In the four games he played after the NBA's restart, he averaged 15.3 points with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

