Reds complete sweep of Brewers

Wade Miley allowed one hit over four strong innings, while Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker provided more offensive help as the visiting Cincinnati Reds completed a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-0 win in Thursday's nightcap. After snapping its four-game slide with a 6-1 victory in Game 1 of this twin bill, Cincinnati scored twice in the second, two times in the fifth and twice more in the seventh to complete a 4-6 road trip. It was the first doubleheader at Milwaukee's Miller Park after both clubs mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday's contest in the wake of the unrest and violence following Sunday's police shooting of black 29-year-old Jacob Blake in nearby Kenosha, Wis.

Miley, who pitched for the Brewers in 2018, allowed Milwaukee's only hit to Luis Urias and struck out three over four of the seven-inning game. Castellanos and Winker, who went a combined 6-for-6 with three homers and five RBIs in the first game, each had an RBI double in Game 2. Righty Lucas Sims (2-0) pitched two hitless innings of relief to get the win. Josh Lindblom (1-2) gave up two runs, three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings for the Brewers, who struggled Thursday after winning the first two games of the series.

Cincinnati opened the scoring in the second inning when Kyle Farmer delivered a run-scoring hit and Tucker Barnhart followed with an RBI single -- both with two outs -- to take a 2-0 lead. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Castellanos and Winker in the fifth put Cincinnati up 4-0. After Winker singled in the eighth, Eugenio Suarez put Cincinnati up 6-0 with a two-run homer to left field.

Batting in the No. 8 spot, Farmer had two hits on the night for the Reds, who totaled six runs during their four-game losing streak entering Thursday's action. Milwaukee catcher Manny Pina exited early in the game with a reported knee issue. Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected in the fifth for questioning balls and strikes.

