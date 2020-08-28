Left Menu
Thiago Silva's legendary status at PSG will live forever: Nasser Al-Khelaifi after player leaves club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that Thiago Silva's 'legendary status at PSG will live forever' after the player departed from the club.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:17 IST
Thiago Silva (Photo/ Thiago Silva Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that Thiago Silva's 'legendary status at PSG will live forever' after the player departed from the club. "Thiago, thank you for eight years of unforgettable memories, leadership and commitment. You are one of the greats and your legendary status at PSG will live forever. My very best wishes to you and your family for your new adventures, you will always be part of our family and our history, Merci Captain," the club's official website quoted Al-Khelaifi as saying.

Silva left PSG after eight seasons with the French side, winning 25 trophies (7 Ligue 1, 5 Coupe de France, 6 Coupe de la Ligue and 7 Trophee des Champions). He made 315 appearances for the club. Recently, PSG suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich. After the match, Silva had said, "I won't be here anymore, but I'll be an extra supporter... I'm happy for all the great times I've had here." (ANI)

Videos

