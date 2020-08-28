Sharma shoots modest 72 in opening round of UK Championship

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma completed his unfinished opening round of the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship with an even par 72 here on Friday. The 24-year-old Indian, who has missed cut in three of the last four starts in the ongoing UK Swing, started at even par through 13 holes and had five straight pars for a 72.

Sharma, who had three birdies, one bogey and one double on par-4 10th as conditions were wet, will need a good second round to make the cut. On Thursday, South African Justin Walters made the most of the favourable early conditions to post a brilliant bogey-free 64 and open up a three shot lead on an opening day of the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship. With four hours being lost due to weather, the first round could not finish and it was completed on Friday morning. Walters stayed three clear of Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, Benjamin Herbert, Scott Vincent and Joel Sjoholm -- all of whom shot 67 each. When darkness fell, there were 59 players still out on course. The highlight of Walters excellent round was a chipped-in eagle at the 15th to get to eight-under when the rain began to fall heavily. He managed to complete his round but some still had to start their round. The course record of 63 looked in danger but in wet weather Walters was happy to get in with three pars and a 64.

The 39-year-old Walters had missed the cut by just a single shot in three of his last four events on the UK Swing..