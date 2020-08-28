Athletes praise government for arranging virtual awards ceremony

Receiving sports awards directly from the President of India is more satisfying but a few athletes are still cheerful that at least the government is conducting a virtual ceremony to honour their achievements. For the first time, the selected athletes, coaches and representatives of the sports development organisations will receive their awards in a virtual ceremony on the National Sports Day.

A total of 65 awardees are expected to attend the ceremony on Saturday. The awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually and the awardees will attend the ceremony from various SAI centres across the country. Paddler Manika Batra, one of the five Khel Ratna awardees this year, said,"We have to accept the fact that the pandemic has brought life to a standstill but I am no less excited about this ceremony." Para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary, one of the Arjuna awardees said, "I am very happy that the awards ceremony is taking place during the National Sports Day in spite of the Covid situation. The Sports Authority of India has taken a very positive decision to host the ceremony virtually despite all odds." Kuldeep Handoo, National Wushu team coach and a recipient of the Dronacharya award, praised the organisers in a ministry release. "When I was in the dress rehearsal, it seemed very simple but it definitely is not easy to organize with such technical accuracy. Connecting all the awards winners online from various states of the country with the honourable President is definitely a tedious work. "Hats off to the team working behind it," the J&K based coach stated.