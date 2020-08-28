Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC for upcoming ISL

Left Menu
The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as 'Joao Victor', joins from the Greek Super League side OFI Crete FC and has penned a one-year deal with the Indian club. "I am very happy to have signed for Hyderabad FC.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:26 IST
Image Credit: Pixbay

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the signing of Brazillian defensive midfielder Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno ahead of the upcoming season. The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as 'Joao Victor', joins from the Greek Super League side OFI Crete FC and has penned a one-year deal with the Indian club.

"I am very happy to have signed for Hyderabad FC. It's an exciting project and a good challenge for me given the composition of the team," Victor said. "We have a nice mix of experienced and young Indian players in the squad, and I hope that my experience helps the team on the field. I am eager to join up with my teammates soon and get back into action," he added.

Victor turned professional in 2005 when he graduated into the senior side of Brazilian team Nautico, before stints with Sao Caetano and Treze. He then made the move overseas signing for FC Bunyodkor who he helped win the Uzbekistan Super League in 2009. In his second year with the Uzbek club, he was signed by La Liga side Mallorca who he helped to an eighth position finish in the 2011-12 season of the Spanish top-flight.

After a five-year spell with Mallorca, Victor turned out for Cypriot first division side Anorthosis Famagusta FC before playing for Umm Salal FC in the Qatar Stars League. A move back to a European top-flight followed as he joined Greek side OFI Crete FC for the latter half of the 2019-20 season.

