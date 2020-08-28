Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adam Zampa 'more confident' in his action and technical things on England tour

Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Australia spinner Adam Zampa is all set to take on the hosts as he is now 'more confident' in his action and technical things.

ANI | Derbyshire | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:49 IST
Adam Zampa 'more confident' in his action and technical things on England tour
Australia spinner Adam Zampa. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Australia spinner Adam Zampa is all set to take on the hosts as he is now 'more confident' in his action and technical things. Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester respectively.

"I've come with experience, bit more confident in my action and technical things I've been working on. The amount we were playing helped as well. Coming off a break has been interesting, doing a pre-season which a lot of us haven't had the opportunity to do in a long while," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zampa as saying. Australia have won nine of their last 11 T20I matches from February 2019 until cricket stopped in March.

In Australia's last game against New Zealand at the SCG, Zampa produced a stunning googly to remove Kane Williamson to continue a strong run of form since regaining the spot he lost during the World Cup. "[The ball to Kane] is something I'd love to repeat. It feels like such a long time ago. It was an important ball for me. I'd had a strong series in South Africa where I played a different role...so to bowl that ball to Kane was a real confidence-booster. It was one of the better ones," the spinner said.

Australia had been building towards a home T20 World Cup in October this year, but that tournament will now take place in 2022 with India hosting the next event in 2021 although Zampa was phlegmatic about the change in the order of venues. "The momentum that we had is that something we can fight to gain back in England. Adaptability is really important, especially where you are playing. We've had a lot of experience in India recently, been there two or three times in the last couple of years. I think it changes [planning] a little but thinking about conditions here in England is probably more important than worrying about the T20 World Cup in a year's time," Zampa said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liberty General gets Rs 100 cr funding from promoters; quells stake sale rumours

Private insurer Liberty General Insurance LGI on Friday said its promoters have infused Rs 100 crore in the company last month, reflecting their confidence in the firms ability to build a substantial business in India. The company has also ...

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

A judge agreed Friday to delay for a month a decision on whether a 17-year-old from Illinois should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges accusing him of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during a night of unrest follo...

Pak court sentences 3 close aides of Hafiz Saeed to over 16 years in jail for terror financing

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced three senior leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed to over 16 years in prison for terror financing. Hafiz Abdul Rehm...

School manager held for raping Class 7 student in UP's Gorakhpur

A school manager was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district, police said. The accused was arrested from near Abhiyoday Inter College Rajgarh in Gola area around 10 am, said Circle Off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020