Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former PSG star Thiago Silva joins Chelsea on one-year deal

Chelsea on Friday confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint-German star and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a one-year deal, with an option to further extend for 12 months, after departing Ligue 1 side.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:11 IST
Former PSG star Thiago Silva joins Chelsea on one-year deal
Defender Thiago Silva (Photo/Chelsea FC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea on Friday confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint-German star and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a one-year deal, with an option to further extend for 12 months, after departing Ligue 1 side. Nicknamed 'The Monster' by the Brazilian and French press, the 35-year-old has the composure and technical ability to play the ball out from centre-back and a wealth of experience at the highest level of football. He has captained Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and the Brazilian national team.

All those qualities were on display when he helped the French side reach the Champions League final for the first time last season. He earned further praise for leading a valiant defensive effort against Bayern Munich in his last match for PSG and became the first Brazilian to captain a team in a Champions League final. "I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon," Silva said in a statement.

During his time in Paris, Silva made a total of 315 appearances, including 21 this season as PSG won a domestic treble. He becomes Chelsea's fifth major signing of the window, with Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr already snapped up.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: 'We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva's proven world-class credentials to our squad. Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here. "Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours," she added.

Chelsea enters the 2020-21 season after finishing fourth in the Premier League in Frank Lampard's first campaign as manager. The Blues will open the Premier League season at Brighton on September 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I Have A Dream': New march on Washington marks fraught anniversary of King's speech

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic I Have a Dream speech. I...

AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls

AIADMK co- coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that his party will lead the alliance in any polls in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership. Hours ...

Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 n...

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020