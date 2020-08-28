Athletics coach Purshottam Rai dies day before he was to be conferred Dronacharya Award

Athletics coach Purshottam Rai dies day before he was to be conferred Dronacharya AwardPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:40 IST
Athletics coach Purshottam Rai died due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, a day before he was be to conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award
"He took part in the rehearsal for the National Sports Awards but later suffered heart attack and passed away," a top source from AFI told PTI
The awards ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.