Report: Guice told Washington of his 'anger issues'

Running back Derrius Guice told the Washington Football Team he had "anger issues" months ago, well before his Aug. 7 arrest on domestic violence charges, The Washington Post reported Friday. According to a search warrant filed in connection with the case, the former girlfriend of Guice said the team referred him to counseling after his revelation and that he attended three sessions early in 2020, The Post said.

Guice, a second-round draft pick in 2018, was released by Washington after being arrested on a felony count of strangulation and other domestic-violence charges. Subsequently, two former LSU students accused him of raping them in 2016 when he was a freshman for the Tigers, USA Today reported on Aug. 19. Guice was arraigned in Loudoun County, Va., court on Friday on three counts of assault and battery, strangulation and destruction of property.

He appeared via video and waived his right to have the five charges against him read. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 1. On Friday, the team released a statement when asked about the search warrant, The Post said.

"We will refer you to our August 7th statement on the release of Derrius Guice which stated that the Washington Football Team learned of domestic violence-related allegations against Derrius on the day prior to his release. ... We cannot confirm or deny any information regarding a private health-related matter for one of our current or former players." Guice's attorney, Peter Greenspun, previously has said his client is innocent of both the Loudoun County and LSU allegations.

