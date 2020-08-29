Saints, Pelicans owner Benson tests positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tested positive for the coronavirus and is "progressing well and improving daily" in her recovery, the NFL team announced Friday in a statement. Benson, 73, was diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last few weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed Friday. It was not immediately known what symptoms Benson experienced.

"Mrs. Benson did test positive for COVID-19," the Saints announced in a statement. "She is progressing well and improving daily. She has not missed a daily work call with the Saints and Pelicans staff nor has she missed an NBA or NFL owner call in recent days -- she was not hospitalized and is recovering at home in New Orleans. She thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers." Saints coach Sean Payton was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, the first NFL coach known to have contracted the virus.

Three Saints players had tested positive for COVID-19, however all three were believed to have been "false positives." The players quickly were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Saints kick off their season at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

--Field Level Media