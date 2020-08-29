Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Father of England all-rounder Stokes diagnosed with brain cancer

Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg ahead of England's Boxing Day test with South Africa last year. The cancer diagnosis was made on his return to New Zealand.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 02:21 IST
Cricket-Father of England all-rounder Stokes diagnosed with brain cancer

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father Ged has said he was diagnosed with brain cancer in January after a trip to South Africa to watch his son play in the four-test series. Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg ahead of England's Boxing Day test with South Africa last year.

The cancer diagnosis was made on his return to New Zealand. "They (doctors) had to assess how I travelled and from that they discovered I had a couple of tumours on my brain," the 64-year-old told the New Zealand Herald newspaper in an interview https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/news/article.cfm?c_id=4&objectid=12360141.

"So, basically brain cancer. How that came about nobody knows but obviously I've had a few bangs on my head through my life so that's probably contributed to it." Ben, who missed England's final two test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton earlier this month, travelled to New Zealand citing family reasons.

"I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it," the 29-year-old England vice-captain told the Herald. "Leaving (the team) was the right choice from a mental point of view."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bears, New Mexico, Forte condemn Urlacher comment

The Chicago Bears and the University of New Mexico issued statements on Friday distancing themselves from Brian Urlacher after the Hall of Fame linebacker wrote a controversial comment following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Keno...

Influential Libyan interior minister suspended amid protests

The head of Libyas internationally recognised government suspended his powerful interior minister from his duties on Friday, saying his handling of street protests and a violent crackdown against them would be investigated.The move coincide...

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Requesens released from prison -video

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, who was jailed more than two years ago on accusations he was involved in an drone attack on President Nicolas Maduro, was released from prison on Friday, video posted on social media showed. Re...

Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO

Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways Plc on Friday filed for an initial public offering IPO, adding to a flurry of filings from tech companies during a week that has already seen Palantir Technologies and Snowflake Inc make their IPO paperwo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020